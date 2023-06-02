LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community member says she was shocked to learn an 18-year-old young man who was found unresponsive in a Little Rock pool Thursday died Friday.

City officials said the teen was found unresponsive in a pool at the Southwest Community Center, leading officials to temporarily close the center Thursday and Friday.

Rochelle Stone says she has lived in the Southwest area for more than 20 years and has seen teenagers walking to the pool almost every day. She says she hopes this will bring more safety measures.

“I would like to see them have more safeguards, more supervision and because you have to keep an eye on these kids regardless of their age,” Stone said.

Officials said that a lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident performed rescue measures and the teen was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday offering support for the family of the teen and saying that the city will continue to work on ensuring safety measures to prevent incidents from occurring in the future.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday at Southwest Community Center. I have prayed with the young man’s parents, and their family will remain in my prayers during this extremely difficult time.” LITTLE ROCK MAYOR FRANK SCOTT JR.

Stone said she wants change, so something like this never happens again.

“Anytime something tragic happens everybody wants to send prayers and thoughts to the family, but nobody ever explains what you are going to do to keep this from happening again,” Stone said.

The Little Rock Police Department has started an investigation into the death, as per the department’s protocol.

City officials said the Southwest Community Center will be closed until Saturday when it will reopen at 8 a.m. The pool will remain closed until further notice.

Stone says she hopes when or if the pool eventually opens there will be safety differences.

“See what you can do to get people to come to keep them safe because closing it is not going to stop if you’re going to open again, it could happen again, so I think you need to put safeguards up,” Stone said.