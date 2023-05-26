LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of Little Mermaid fans Friday night got a chance to see the new live-action version of the story for free.

It was all due to a buyout event at the Colonel Glenn Cinemark.

The buyout is a part of the nationwide Win with Black Women Campaign.

“Halle was picked for this role, not because of the color of her skin, but because she was the best person for the role,” attorney Tiffany O’Guinn said. “We all have to do our fair share and mentor to these young girls so that we can inspire them to be better, wherever they are, wherever they come from.”

The Mays, Byrd and O-Guinn Law Firm and Whitney Owens State Farm provided more than 200 free tickets for Friday night’s 6:30 p.m. screening of the film.