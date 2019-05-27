Little Rock City officials close Murray Park and Rebsamen Golf Course to public

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the predicted rise of the Arkansas River, which would lead to flooding, Murray Park and Rebsamen Golf Course will be closed on Monday, May 27. They will remain closed until the flood waters recede to a safe level.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the river will crest above 26 feet by next weekend. Both Murray Park and Rebsamen Golf Course flood when the river reaches 23 feet.

Rebsamen Park Road, from the roundabout at Riverfront Drive to the intersection with Overlook Drive, will also be closing first thing Monday morning.

Officials will continue to monitor the water level and make decisions on additional parks and facilities as necessary.