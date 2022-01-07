Little Rock city meetings to go virtual, events postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Friday that all meetings of city boards and commissions will be held virtually until further notice due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the city said that all virtual meeting details will be announced by press notification, online posts and calendar events. Scott explained that the announcement will include a link through which the public can attend virtually.

For individuals without internet access, city officials said alternative login options such as a phone number will be available to join the meeting. Further instructions for public comments in meetings will also be included, according to city officials.

Scott explained that this decision was made to keep the citizens of Little Rock safe as well as the members of city’s board and commission.

City officials also announced that all city-sponsored events and functions that pose a potential threat to the health and safety of the event-goers will be postponed or canceled. City events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on the level of potential community transmission, city officials said.

Due to new records of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, the Unity Day event scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day will be postponed.

If any events are not postponed or canceled, city officials said social distancing and mask requirements will be enforced.

Scott expressed his hopes of the decision being temporary and added that the city will make accommodations to public participation if possible while also focusing on keeping individuals safe.

“We ask for your patience at this difficult time, which we hope is very temporary,” he added. “The City of Little Rock is dedicated to being open, honest and transparent, and we will make every possible accommodation to public participation in conducting the public’s business, while still taking measures to ensure that such participation does not endanger the health of those involved.”

Officials with the City of Little Rock added that meetings of the Board of Directors and Planning Commission will be streamed live to channels on Facebook, YouTube, and can be watched on LRTV, public access Channel 11.