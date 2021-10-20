Little Rock city leaders to outline plans to use American Rescue funds to fight violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City leaders in Little Rock are holding a news conference Wednesday to announce a new series of plans to push back on violent crimes in the metro.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr, Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey and other officials will share their “comprehensive strategy to address violent crime” in the rotunda at City Hall.

In a release, city officials said their plan would include the use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for community intervention efforts.

Little Rock has been allocated $37,713,401 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to data from the Treasury Department.

This is separate from funding to the state of Arkansas, which was allocated just over $1.5 billion, Pulaski County, which was allocated $76,124,117, or even North Little Rock, which was allocated $16,769,719.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and can be seen in the video player on this page.