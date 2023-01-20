LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.

Josephine “Josie” Gant has been working for the City of Little Rock for more than four decades, starting as a detention officer before transferring to the courts.

City Manager Bruce Moore presented her with flowers Friday morning in Judge Melanie Martin’s courtroom.

“Have compassion, that’s the main thing, have compassion for your fellow people that you come in contact with,” Gant said. “You can always brighten someone’s day… and they brighten mine.”

Josie said now that she has more free time, she is planning on living out a long-time dream by taking a trip to Switzerland.