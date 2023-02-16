LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson was granted a continuance in court Thursday morning for his not-guilty plea to obstruction, resisting arrest, and third-degree battery following an August crash.

Arkansas State Police said the crash followed a city board meeting. Footage shows the city director crossed two lanes of opposing before hitting a pole on Colonel Glenn Road.

One trooper reported Richardson appeared confused and grabbed his inner thigh.

Richardson’s attorney said they sought the continuance because they are seeking additional documents from the state, but he did not go into further detail.

A judge moved the court date to July 13 at 9 a.m.