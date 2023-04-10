LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As recovery efforts from the March 31 tornadoes that struck central Arkansas continue, representatives from City Center said that volunteers and certain supplies are still greatly in need.
As of Monday, City Center are currently still needing baby items, household items, toiletry items, as well as non-perishable food like soup, macaroni and cheese and canned meats like tuna or chicken.
City Center officials also said that they have found they need at least 100 volunteers per shift. To sign up, visit IBCLR.org.
Here is a complete list of all items currently being accepted at City Center:
- Non-perishable food
- Bottled water
- Diapers
- Pull-Ups
- Wipes
- Formula
- Baby food
- Trash bags
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Bleach
- Lysol wipes
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Phone charger
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Shampoo & conditioner
- Soap/body wash
- Feminine products
To learn more about City Center including how you can help, visit CityCenterLR.org.