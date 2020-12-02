Little Rock City Board meeting, plans to tackle the 2021 budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After three hours of the board of director’s meetings city leaders had yet to tackle the biggest issue of the night, the 2021 budget.

Two other agenda items that were heavily discussed resolution 19 and ordinance 20.

Resolution 19 proposed a targeted community development initiative for what the board considered “underdeveloped” sections of the city.

These include sections such as the 12th Street and John Barrow Road Corridors.

The proposal would create a seven-person “working group” to brainstorm initiatives for housing and economic development, and the resolution asked for a five-year annual stipend of about $5M for the project.

It failed 4 to 6.

The other heavily debated agenda item was an ordinance creating regulations for “lime scooters”.

This item had been put off for two weeks while board members discussed, and finally passed today with added amendments.

New regulations include a one-person limit, a helmet requirement for those under 18, scooters only allowed on streets, and new restrictions on certain neighborhoods.