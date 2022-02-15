LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock city board voted late into Tuesday night to approve the funding of 10 community organizations to put a dent into crime. This comes after a four-and-a-half-hour meeting.

The effort is part of the public health emergency that was declared last week.

The programs range from conflict resolution to hospital-based intervention for crime victims.

Each group will get funding ranging from $28,000 to $200,000, totaling more than a million dollars.

American Rescue Plan funding will foot the bill, with the programs expected to last no more than a year and could begin as early as March 1.