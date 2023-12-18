LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families in southwest Little Rock were hoping to make their voices heard after many say they’re afraid or have been attacked by stray dogs roaming their neighborhoods.

Members of Arkansas Community Organizations gathered Monday night to advocate for the leash law that is set in Arkansas.

One mother had her daughter share the story of when she was walking to her friend’s house in the neighborhood and was attacked by a stray dog.

“It was really bad, and it was really scary,” Victorious Batson, who was bitten by a dog, said.

“The experience that these people have had are unbelievable and unbearable,” Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson said.

According to 311 records on the city’s website, there are hundreds of calls made in Wards 2 and 7 about loose dogs.

Animal Control said Monday at the meeting they are short-staffed and doing all they can.

People in the community talked about solutions to the problem, with some of those solutions being bringing awareness to the law, upping fines for people who don’t follow the rules, as well as possible signs to go up in neighborhoods, requiring city ordinances to be passed.