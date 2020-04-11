Little Rock churches coming together to ring in historic Easter morning

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing guidelines, church

buildings around Little Rock will be empty Easter morning and there will be no annual sunrise service gathering at the Arkansas River.

Instead, area churches of all denominations will come together to celebrate Easter morning by simultaneously ringing their bells beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 8:10 a.m.

Clergy and organizers ask that any media coverage of the Easter observance not include any

commentary during the 10-minute observance.

Please let the community know if you will be broadcasting this life so they may listen in on your station.

For questions or more information contact Amy Reinhold at reddingo@mac.com