Little Rock church hosts “Blessing of the Animals”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Little Rock church makes sure pets and owners are taken care of at “Here on Earth”. They now have a pet ministry as part of their church.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church has hosted a Blessing of the Animals Ceremony for years, recognizing the importance our furry friends play in our lives.

“We recognize pets are a part of God’s creation and they become like family,” says Gayle Fiser, the Pet Ministry Coordinator.

And now they’ve expanded their pet ministry, giving church members the opportunity to submit pet prayer requests.

“You can put your pets name on the prayer list and we have pet prayer blankets when your pet is ill.”

And since our pets are truly family members, losing one is devastating, that’s why they offer pet loss or grief support.

“That’s like the church putting it’s arms around you when your pet is ill or dies.”

Pulaski Heights Methodist also hosts therapy dog training. This is a snapshot of members who recently completed the popular therapy dog training course.

“I’m excited that we’re beginning to appreciate how much people care about their animals and it’s not just dogs, it’s cats, it’s hamsters, iguanas.”

And they bring therapy dogs in often, here they’re loving on seniors.

“We’ve always said dogs offer unconditional love, and we can learn a lot from our dogs on how to do that.”

A church that covers their pups in prayer and gives families the support they need to be the best pet parent they can be.