LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock School District said Tuesday that the lockdown at Little Rock Central High School was lifted after reports of shots fired nearby.

According to the Little Rock Police Department dispatch log, a shots fired call came in at 1:36 p.m. from 17th and Dennison, which is one block south of the high school.

School leaders noted that the incident did not have anything to do with the school and that students were safe inside the building during the lockdown.