Little Rock Central High School on precautionary lockdown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police report that Little Rock Central High School is on a precautionary lockdown midday Tuesday.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesperson says the lockdown is due to reports of gunfire being heard outside the school.

#NEW: Police say someone heard a gunshot near Central HS and now they are following protocol and putting the school on lockdown.



We’ve seen several concerned and confused parents here trying to pick up their children. pic.twitter.com/LlHnqB4srQ — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) October 12, 2021

Authorities have tapped off a crime scene on 16th and Dennison where they believe the gunshots were fired.

#UPDATE: We are on 16th and Dennison and this is where LRPD has taped off a crime scene and are combing through evidence.



They say this is where gunshots went off. It’s just down the street from Central High. pic.twitter.com/EP0r2dhBiX — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) October 12, 2021

The Little Rock Central High School principal, Nancy Rousseau, confirmed that multiple bullets struck the school building as shots were fired.

Officers confirmed that there is no active shooter and all teachers and students are safe. Officers say the school will dismiss students shortly and parents will be able to pick students up. Buses are also en route to pick up students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.