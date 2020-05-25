Little Rock Central High School National Historic site to begin phased access to the park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Little Rock Central High

School NHS is increasing visitor access. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service

wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19

pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning June 8, 2020, Little Rock Central High School NHS will begin Phase I access to:

• Visitor Center (open daily, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with limited services)

– No more than 10 visitors will be allowed inside visitor center at any time

– Visitors may have to wait to access and may be restricted to 30 minutes in the visitor center on higher visitation days

▪ (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

– Exhibits open, but the park film will be shown only upon request

▪ (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

– Limited informal programming on NHS grounds

▪ (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

– Outdoor spaces at Little Rock Central High School NHS remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance:

• Commemorative Garden

• Elizabeth Eckford Commemorative Bench

“This decision, made with guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, will allow

Little Rock Central High School NHS to serve our internal and external constituents as well as

continue to protect our cultural and natural resources,” said Superintendent Robin White.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be

paramount. At Little Rock Central High School NHS, our operational approach will be to

examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with

current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely

with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are

safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these above areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. Current plans are for Phase II of park operations to begin on June 15 and to include scheduled tours of no more than 10 visitors. Phase III will allow full access to the visitor center, exhibits, park film, bookstore and scheduled tours of no more than 50 participants will begin on June 22 [for more information on scheduling tours, visit the Guided Tours page on our park website]. However, moving to Phase II and III is contingent upon successful implementation of Phase I beginning June 8 as well as sufficient staff capacity, personal protective equipment, and current local and state health guidance. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders from the Arkansas Department of Health, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the

spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that

visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website, www.nps.gov/chsc, and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted

on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.