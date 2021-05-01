Little Rock Celebrates 501 Day with 501 Fest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas is celebrating what it means to be local with the kickoff of the 501 Day celebration.

The new holiday covers every city within the 501 area code and was created to celebrate the local flavors of Central Arkansas following a difficult year.

Little Rock celebrated with a 5.01K art crawl downtown, special events at the zoo and museums, and 501 Fest in SoMa.

Organizers say the goal was to get people out and about following a tough year and celebrate the locals that make the area so special.

Broderick Bozeman with Rock City kicks is one of the event organizers. He says the goal was to feature local talent. “[It] gives them an opportunity to see people, meet people, sell the things that they do, and just showcase a whole bunch of localized items as a whole,” Bozeman said.

501 day was celebrated in cities like Conway, North Little Rock, and Hot Springs. There are plans to make it a tradition celebrated every year on May 1st.