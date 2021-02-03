Little Rock businesses excited for Arkansas football matchup at War Memorial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After years of waiting, two Arkansas football teams will finally meet face to face on the gridiron.

The University of Arkansas and Arkansas State are set to play at War Memorial Stadium in their first matchup ever – but kickoff isn’t until 2025. Still, Central Arkansas is celebrating the possibilities – and what that could mean in terms of revenue.

For Little Rock sports bars like Brewskis, they can see a packed house in their future, the game on every screen and fans cheering for the Hogs or Red Wolves. “Everybody comes on down,” said J.J. Wilson, resident DJ, and social media manager for the pub. He’s seen fans flock to the bar on game day, and predicts this matchup will be similar. “We have a really fun time, we pack the house.”

This game was in such high demand, even state legislators were pushing for the matchup. Rep. Jack Ladyman (District 59) spoke about the historic game on the House floor today, introducing the premiere face off while touting its economic benefits. He was one lawmaker that helped to push for the contract between the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State in the first place.

Ladyman says not only is this a powerful moment for Arkansas fans, who have waited nearly 50 years for this game, but something that could bring a lot of revenue to our region. “That game here in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium will bring a lot of money into Central Arkansas,” he said. “It will really help the Stadium to have that game here.” In addition, he said a pairing of two in-state teams helps to keep football funds in Arkansas and creates a powerful rivalry to boot.