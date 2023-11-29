LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Little Rock Board of Directors was split as they discussed a pay raise that was included in the budget for next year.

Currently, the board is paid $18,000 a year, however, if they were to pass the budget they would be paid $25,000 a year.

Some directors said during the meeting they would not vote for the budget if the raise were included, adding they would like it to be a separate vote from the budget.

The mayor and city attorney are now working to split the budget and pay raises for a separate vote.

“I’m willing to live with the majority vote but I don’t think it should be woven into our budget document,” Ward 5 Board Director Lance Hines said.

Hines said even if they make it two different votes, he would be one to oppose the pay raise as he believes it could be left up to the constituents to vote instead of the board.

As for Ward 1 Board Director Virgil Miller, he said he is for the pay increase as he believes it could help with recruitment.

“I just think it will open up the pool of people who may be interested in public service,” Miller said.

Hines said he believes there is another way to attract people who have an interest in being a part of the board despite the raise.

“When we sign up to run, we know what the salary is and I had no compunction there would be salary raises if I was willing to do the job,” he said.

Kathy Webb, who is the Vice Mayor and Board Director of Ward 3, said during the meeting that she would support the proposal.

“A lot of what my colleagues have said ‘we know what we signed up for’ but I do think there are a lot of people who don’t sign up because they can’t afford it,” Webb said.

The mayor and the city attorney are working to split the budget and pay raises for separate votes. The board is expected to vote on the budget next week.