LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Board of Directors shut down a proposal by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. regarding how to spend another round of American Rescue Plan funds.

Despite pushback from the mayor, board members voted instead on City Director Doris Wright’s proposal.

Little Rock is getting nearly $19 million in Rescue Plan funds this second round. Mayor Scott’s proposal laid out a plan to spend all of the money the city will receive, while Wright’s allocated a little more than $12 million of it for right now.

“We’ve got these additional funds,” the mayor said in the meeting Tuesday. “This is not a reserve account, it’s not savings. Let’s spend the money.”

Wright’s plan funds several things right away, including a senior center in Little Rock, baseball fields at a local community center, upgrades downtown, fire facility improvements, and our real-time crime center that Mayor Scott just implemented.

Board members voted to meet back in 90 days to determine how to spend the remaining $5.5 million Little Rock received.

Director Ken Richardson, who voted in favor of Mayor Scott’s proposal, emphasized getting all the money allocated sooner than 90 days down the road. He said he does not know what needs there will be in 90 days for members to decide on funding, but there is an election. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will be up for reelection in November.

“I do know that an election is going to happen in 90 days,” he said. “I don’t want those residents thinking they always got to wait.”

Mayor Scott noted that his push for allocating all of the money now came from the Biden administration asking everyone to go ahead and spend the money as soon as possible. He said the money is not meant to be a cushion, but rather an immediate help to those in need.

The board voted 8-2 against Mayor Scott’s plan.