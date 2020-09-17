Little Rock Black Police Officers Association releases letter supporting Chief Humphrey

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Black Police Officers Association says Chief Keith Humphrey has been put in an unfair position by some members of his command staff.

Ten members, including three assistant chiefs, sent a signed letter Tuesday to the Little Rock City Board and Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. asking for them to fix what they called catastrophic problems within the department.

Tonight’s letter from the LRBPOA suggests the department’s problems predate the arrival of Chief Humprey.

Read the full response below:

