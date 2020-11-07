Little Rock bakery honors homeless customer who passed away with a ‘special’ named after her

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—If you’re a regular at Community Bakery in Little Rock, you have probably heard of Ms. Kim.

She made the eatery her home over the years because she didn’t have one of her own.

Those who work at the bakery recently found out she had passed away and now they are hoping to honor her.

“Everyday she came in and got her two old fashioned cake donuts with a cup of coffee,” said Haley Rose, Community Bakery Manager.

Rose says the five dollar meal is how the workers at Community Bakery remember Kimberly Martin, 61, better known as ‘Ms. Kim.”

“Anytime she didn’t have any money, one of us employees always payed for her breakfast. She was one of us and she was part of her family,’ said Rose.

Most mornings at 6 a.m. Rose says she would open the shop, letting in Ms. Kim, who would sleep outside.

“In her mind this was her home and she showed us that, that this is her home,” Rose said.

The days had turned to weeks without seeing Ms. Kim smiling as the doors unlocked. They eventually found out the 61-year-old passed away on the streets, alone.

“It was very devastating for us because we would see her everyday,” Rose recalled. “Having someone removed from your family is never easy.”

To honor their former customer, Community Bakery recently began selling the ‘Ms. Kim Special’ consisting of two donuts and a cup of coffee; the same meal she ordered everyday.

“She would have loved it down deep– she would have loved it– she would have thought it was awesome,” Rose said.

According to the bakery’s owner, the proceeds are going back to Jericho Way, an organization helping the homeless in Little Rock.

“It’s five dollars, so we just thought something simple like that could change even just one person’s life,” explained Rose.

If you would like to donate to Jericho Way in honor of Ms. Kim—the bakery says they will accept whatever you would like to give,

Community Bakery is located at 1200 Main Street.