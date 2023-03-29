LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are looking for a “fur-ever” friend, the Little Rock Animal Village has made it easier for you to adopt.

Officials with the LRAV said that they are waiving adoption fees from Wednesday to Saturday due to an overflow of animals.

Anyone looking to adopt can visit the shelter located at 4500 Kramer Street from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the animals are pictured online at FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.

Shelter officials said that there will be more animals to choose from at the shelter. All of the animals are up to date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered.