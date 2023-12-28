LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Animal Village is preparing for more animals to be returned after the Christmas season, this during a time where they say they’re already full.

Tracy Roark, the manager of Little Rock Animal Services, said they’re already prepared for some holiday pet shoppers to return their animals.

“We generally see 7%, that is usually what our return rate is.” Roark said. “We always are ready to take in more animals.”

Roark said they take in animals every day and are full. So far, they have around 140 dogs, but will continue to take in more if they have to, which includes returns.

He said there are various reasons why pet owners return their dogs.

“It’s a big adjustment to have a new dog in your home,” Roark said. “It goes back to COVID and inflation and it’s so much more expensive to care for an animal.”

Roark said that those returned are often easily adopted next but leads to some kennels being overlooked.

“What it does is it tampers the next one (dog) from getting out (adopted) because that one (the dog that is returned) is getting adopted, so the next one (dog) is not getting adopted that might have been adopted if the other dog wasn’t returned,” Roark said.

Roark said they want dogs to be returned if their owners can’t take care of them, because they want to help every dog find their forever home.

“We want our animals happy, and we want the adopter happy too,” Roark said.

However, Roark says this has been a challenging year because of the influx of dogs and the lack of adoptions.

“We have an abundance of animals coming in that are 20% over what we were 2 years ago.” Roark stated. “We have got close to 4,000 that were brought throughout this year.”

Roark says they hope that more people come in to adopt the dogs they have available.

If you would like to adopt, you can visit them online at FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.