LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Animal Shelters across the state are at max capacity, including the Little Rock Animal Village. They waived adoption fees all week long, in hopes of helping combat this issue.

They had over 100 adoptions this week. They say this will create more space to help more animals. They’re thankful to everyone who came and found a new furry friend.

Sharon George and her son Koltan took home a new furry friend.

“We was looking for a puppy but we seen Bear and he won over his heart,” George said, “I think every little boy needs a puppy or dog, some animal to grow with and get responsibility of, to see them laugh that’s the main thing.”

The Animal Village hopes that free adoption week helped combat the issue of being overrun. Latoya Winford, from the Little Rock Animal Village, says she has seen large numbers of animals come through their doors.

“We have them coming in everyday in 10s,20s,30s, 50s, I picked up 17 animals alone over this past weekend,” Winford said.

Winford says this large number pushed them to no longer accept owner surrenders, something they don’t like doing, but felt like they had no choice.

“We’re trying to cut down on our percentage of euthanasia but in order to do that, we have to have the citizens help in rehoming those babies,” Winford said.

They said they take surrenders in dire situations, but mainly focus on picking up stray animals.

“For the past few months, we’ve been over run and filled to capacity, and we try to get as many out as we can, but as many as we get out 2 or 3 times more come in,” Winford said.

Winford says that the village hopes people know that adopting is a long-term commitment. She encourages everyone to microchip their animals, as well as spay and neuter them.

“Whenever you do adopt that particular animal acclimating them with their new environment is very important as well, and time,” Winford said.

The George family says they’ve been ready for a pet for a while and are prepared and excited to welcome “Bear” into their family.

“It feels good to adopt a new animal for us to learn about and have fun with him.” Koltan George stated.