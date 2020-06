LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Little Rock activist groups are coming together to help clean up the city.

Activist groups LR Carbon and Level Up are presenting ‘Community Cleanup’.

They are cleaning up the Wright Avenue Community.

They plan on doing trash pickups, graffiti removals and sidewalk clean ups.

The event will take place Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will start at Little Rock Central High.

Trash bags, gloves, water and snacks will be provided.