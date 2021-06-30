Little Rock 4th grader invents doll with feeding tube

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock student’s creativity and love for her sister, is teaching others a lesson about inclusivity.

Isabel Hansen is going into fifth grade next year, and in fourth grade at Forest Heights, part of the Little Rock School Districts’ STEM academy, she was given a unique task.

“We did a project where you got to come up with your own invention,” Isabel said.

Isabel chose to invent a doll, but not any doll, one that looks, and functions, like her sister.

So she and her father Noah got to work on their prototype, Tubie friend; one doll for all.

Tubie Friend is a doll that instead of being fed through the mouth and going down the throat, it goes directly in the stomach through a port.

“There are a lot of different people in our world, and they want to be represented,” Isabel said.

Not everyone with tubes, looks like Isabel’s sister.

“There are a lot of different styles and skin tones in this doll. So, I could make different, diverse versions of it,” Isabel said.

Her invention won her a $125 prize in the competition.

“I’m using it to make more and buy supplies to make more Tubie friends,” Isabel said.