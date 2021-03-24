LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Little Rock

(STACKER)- Whether you’re looking for a job or considering a career change, one big consideration might be the salary.
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Little Rock, the annual mean wage is $46,240 or 13.6% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $196,940. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Information security analysts
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $78,650
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#49. Radiation therapists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $79,040
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,620
– Employment: 17,860
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720)
#48. Transportation inspectors
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $79,200
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,530
– Employment: 30,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($120,180)
— Anchorage, AK ($105,450)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($101,660)
#47. Loan officers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $79,700
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,200
– Employment: 308,370
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)
— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)
#46. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $79,960
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,280
– Employment: 22,650
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)
— Modesto, CA ($109,570)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)
#45. Business teachers, postsecondary
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $80,010
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,440
– Employment: 83,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
#44. Industrial engineers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $81,960
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#43. Electronics engineers, except computer
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $82,020
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#42. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $82,810
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#41. Physical therapists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $82,970
– #297 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#40. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $83,190
– #269 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#39. Power distributors and dispatchers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $83,670
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,910
– Employment: 10,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($136,810)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($127,700)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($121,450)
#38. Natural sciences managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $83,800
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#37. Compensation and benefits managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $84,630
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
#36. Database administrators and architects
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $85,220
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
#35. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $85,380
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
#34. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $88,910
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,430
– Employment: 31,800
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)
#33. Human resources managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $89,540
– #285 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#32. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $90,500
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#31. Industrial production managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $90,710
– #331 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#30. Physician assistants
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $90,720
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#29. Training and development managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $90,830
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#28. Electrical engineers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $91,020
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#27. Veterinarians
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $91,940
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#26. Lawyers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $92,090
– #288 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#25. Construction managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $92,450
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#24. Optometrists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $92,800
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#23. Computer network architects
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $92,970
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#22. Commercial pilots
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $93,020
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,870
– Employment: 37,830
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)
— Jackson, MS ($136,010)
#21. Medical and health services managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $96,080
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#20. General and operations managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $97,140
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#19. Nurse practitioners
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $102,320
– #268 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#18. Sales engineers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $106,700
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#17. Financial managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $106,880
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#16. Pharmacists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $111,740
– #358 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#15. Podiatrists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $111,760
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
#14. Education administrators, postsecondary
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $113,260
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#13. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $113,750
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $114,460
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#11. Audiologists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $120,440
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,900
– Employment: 13,590
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Reno, NV ($146,950)
— Fresno, CA ($131,270)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($120,440)
#10. Architectural and engineering managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $121,180
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#9. Aerospace engineers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $123,770
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#8. Marketing managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $123,930
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#7. Sales managers
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $126,790
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#6. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $149,640
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#5. Chief executives
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $149,940
– #248 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#4. Nurse anesthetists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $176,590
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#3. Dentists, general
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $180,700
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#2. Family medicine physicians
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $195,830
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#1. Psychiatrists
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
– Annual mean salary: $196,940
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)