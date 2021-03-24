LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Little Rock

(STACKER)- Whether you’re looking for a job or considering a career change, one big consideration might be the salary.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Little Rock, the annual mean wage is $46,240 or 13.6% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $196,940. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Information security analysts

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $78,650

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#49. Radiation therapists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $79,040

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,620

– Employment: 17,860

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720)

#48. Transportation inspectors

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $79,200

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,530

– Employment: 30,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($120,180)

— Anchorage, AK ($105,450)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($101,660)

#47. Loan officers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $79,700

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,200

– Employment: 308,370

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)

— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)

#46. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $79,960

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,280

– Employment: 22,650

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)

— Modesto, CA ($109,570)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)

#45. Business teachers, postsecondary

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,440

– Employment: 83,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)

#44. Industrial engineers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $81,960

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#43. Electronics engineers, except computer

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $82,020

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#42. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $82,810

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#41. Physical therapists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $82,970

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#40. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $83,190

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#39. Power distributors and dispatchers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $83,670

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,910

– Employment: 10,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($136,810)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($127,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($121,450)

#38. Natural sciences managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $83,800

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#37. Compensation and benefits managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $84,630

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

#36. Database administrators and architects

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $85,220

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

#35. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $85,380

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

#34. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $88,910

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,430

– Employment: 31,800

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)

#33. Human resources managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $89,540

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#32. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $90,500

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#31. Industrial production managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $90,710

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#30. Physician assistants

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $90,720

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#29. Training and development managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $90,830

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#28. Electrical engineers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $91,020

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#27. Veterinarians

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $91,940

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#26. Lawyers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $92,090

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#25. Construction managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $92,450

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#24. Optometrists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $92,800

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#23. Computer network architects

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $92,970

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#22. Commercial pilots

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $93,020

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,870

– Employment: 37,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)

— Jackson, MS ($136,010)

#21. Medical and health services managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $96,080

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#20. General and operations managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $97,140

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#19. Nurse practitioners

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $102,320

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#18. Sales engineers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $106,700

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#17. Financial managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $106,880

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#16. Pharmacists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $111,740

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#15. Podiatrists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $111,760

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

#14. Education administrators, postsecondary

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $113,260

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#13. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $113,750

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $114,460

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#11. Audiologists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $120,440

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,900

– Employment: 13,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Reno, NV ($146,950)

— Fresno, CA ($131,270)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($120,440)

#10. Architectural and engineering managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $121,180

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#9. Aerospace engineers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $123,770

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

#8. Marketing managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $123,930

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#7. Sales managers

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $126,790

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#6. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $149,640

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#5. Chief executives

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $149,940

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $176,590

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#3. Dentists, general

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $180,700

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#2. Family medicine physicians

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $195,830

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#1. Psychiatrists

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

– Annual mean salary: $196,940

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)