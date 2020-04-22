Lincoln County still reeling after Easter Sunday storms

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. — Almost two weeks since the Easter Sunday storms ravaged parts of South Arkansas, one small community is still reeling from the damage.

As the storms rolled through Lincoln County, they toppled trees, ripped apart homes, and caused widespread power outages.

The already cash-strapped county hasn’t received any emergency funding from the state for recovery.

“When it rains it pours, no pun intended, but it really does. That’s the case right now,” said Lindsay Henry. “No one really anticipated this level of damage.”

Henry’s Star City home was spared but her yard, like many, took a hard hit.

“There is not a yard that doesn’t have damage right now,” she said. “The wind picked up just like that and sheet metal started flying off our neighbor’s shop.”

Henry has been going across the county helping families who lost their homes. She says many of them have packed up and had to move in with family and friends, with others having to move into hotels in Little Rock over an hour away, since that’s the closest place they could find vacancies.

“It’s hard to try to remember to social distance when someone’s lost their house and they need a hug,” Henry added.

Volunteers from area restaurants and churches are trying to help, but Henry knows they’re already taxed themselves.

“People who got their stimulus checks due to COVID 19 they went and got generators,” she added. “It’s sad to know things are so bad in the world that something this big can be overlooked.”