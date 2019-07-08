Lincoln County authorized for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On July 3, 2019, Lincoln County was added to the list of Arkansas counties authorized for Disaster Unemployment Assistance as a result of the severe storms and flooding that occurred May 21, 2019 through June 14, 2019.

At the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a federal disaster declaration was previously issued designating Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian, Yell, Arkansas, Desha, Logan and Pope counties as federal disaster areas.

Individuals who have temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits (such as self-employed individuals) may be eligible for DUA, which provides unemployment benefits up to 28 weeks. The first possible week of compensation for DUA purposes is the week ending June 1, 2019, and the last possible week of compensation is the week ending December 7, 2019.

DUA claims may be filed at the following DWS offices:

Filing Period from July 9, 2019 through August 7, 2019

Lincoln County – Pine Bluff Office, 1001 South Tennessee St. (870) 534-1920

Filing Period from June 19, 2019 through July 18, 2019

Arkansas County – Pine Bluff Office, 1001 South Tennessee St. (870) 534-1920

Desha County – Monticello Office, 477 South Main (870) 367-2476; Dumas Office, 130 West Waterman (870) 382-1017

Logan County – Ft. Smith Office, 616 Garrison Ave., Rm. 101 (479) 783-0231

Pope County – Russellville Office, 104 South Rochester Ave. (479) 968-2784

Filing Period from June 13, 2019 through July 12, 2019

Conway County – Russellville Office, 104 S. Rochester Ave. (479) 968-2784

Crawford County – Ft. Smith Office, 616 Garrison Ave., Rm. 101 (479) 783-0231

Faulkner County – Conway Office, 1500 N. Museum Rd., Ste. 111, (501) 730-9894

Jefferson County – Pine Bluff Office, 1001 S. Tennessee St. (870) 534-1920

Perry County – Conway Office, 1500 N. Museum Rd., Ste. 111, (501) 730-9894

Pulaski County – Little Rock Office, 5401 S. University (501) 682-8030; Jacksonville #2 Crestview Plaza (501) 982-3835

Sebastian County – Ft. Smith Office, 616 Garrison Ave., Rm. 101 (479) 783-0231

Yell County – Russellville Office, 104 South Rochester Ave. (479) 968-2784

Claims for Lincoln county must be filed between July 9, 2019 and August 7, 2019, at DWS offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Claims for Arkansas, Desha, Logan, and Pope counties announced on June 18, 2019 must be filed between June 19, 2019 and July 18, 2019. Claims for Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Yell counties announced on June 12, 2019 must be filed by July 12, 2019. DWS offices also will provide re-employment assistance where appropriate. Claims filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits denied, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.

To be eligible for benefits, individuals must have worked or have been scheduled to work in the disaster area, but because of the disaster, they no longer have a job, a place to work in the area or could not get to their place of work because of disaster damage. They also may qualify if they have been prevented from working because of an injury or illness resulting from the disaster or if they have become the head of household and need employment because the head of the household died as a result of the disaster. This benefit also may be available to self-employed individuals who have lost all or part of their livelihood as a result of the disaster.

Each claim is considered individually; therefore, individuals who believe they may be eligible should bring a copy of their government issued photo identification, Social Security card, the name and address of their last place of employment, and documents verifying income, such as income tax statements, recent pay stubs, W-2 forms or other proof of net income for 2018.

DWS officials understand that because of property losses some claimants may not have the necessary 2018 income information. Although some delays may result without this information, DWS staff will make every effort to work with DUA claimants to confirm their income information and expedite the claims-taking procedure.