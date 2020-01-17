Light Icing Possible in Northern Arkansas Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A storm system approaching from the west Thursday night into Friday morning will bring rain showers across the state with the potential for sleet and/or freezing rain to mix in across northern Arkansas.

Temperatures will stay above freezing in central Arkansas, so there are no expected impacts from any brief sleet transition in that area. However in north Arkansas, temperatures will get closer to freezing, so where sleet/freezing rain mixes in, there is better potential for some light icing to take place.

Ice accumulations will generally be around one tenth of an inch or less. Impacts are expected to be minor, but a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses are not unlikely.

We advise anyone living or traveling in north central Arkansas to be more cautious during commutes in the area. Temperatures will quickly warm above freezing across north central Arkansas by mid-morning Friday.

