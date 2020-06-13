Lifeguard training during COVID-19

CABOT, Ark.- It’s been nearly a month since recreational pools were given the green light to open up for the summer.

Slowly more and more pools are deciding to open their doors.

Last week, Cabot Aquatic Park opened up and today they gave up an inside look at how lifeguards are being trained to save lives during a pandemic.

“I’m excited we were able to open, to begin with.,” said Pheobe Campbell, Aquatic Director/ lifeguard instructor.

The park is following the directives put in place by Governor Asa Hutchinson, such as opening up with 50 percent capacity maximum, screening employees before their shift, and social distancing all around the park.

“We are taking every precaution that we can as far as to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Travis Young, General Director for Cabot Parks and Recreation.

He said they follow the Red Cross standard training, like most aquatic parks and use CPR masks.

“We wanted to take that extra step to make sure that we do at our aquatic centers and sports facilities have the bag valve mask available,” said Young.

Young said local EMTs advised him to use the bag valve masks or BVM, especially now.

Lifeguard Trainer and Aquatic Director, Pheobe Campbell explains how the BVM works.

“You just pop on the mask, make a seal on their face and just squeeze in like that and this is the ideal way we will do rescue breathing or CPR,” said Campbell.

Campbell said using the BVM protects both the lifeguard and the person its being used on.

“So if we have a BVM we always want to use it,” said Campbell.

“Its just another protection that we put in place for them,” said Young.

To see a full list of guidelines pools and aquatic parks are following, click here.