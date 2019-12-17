License renewals for Little Rock businesses due by Jan. 31

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The City of Little Rock Treasury Management Division reminds area businesses that the due date for payment and to renew business licenses is January 31, 2020.

Licenses renewed after January 31, 2020 are considered delinquent and will be subject to penalty.

Businesses can renew online at www.littlerock.gov.

More information on business licenses and starting a new business in Little Rock can be found at the City of Little Rock Treasury Management website https://www.littlerock.gov/treasury or by calling (501) 371-4568.