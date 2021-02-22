Liberty Utilities releases statement regarding water issues in Pine Buff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — After dealing with water issues, including low water pressure in Pine Bluff, Liberty Utilities released the following statement today concerning the service disruption in Pine Bluff.

“We are deeply sorry that our customers continue to experience significantly reduced water pressure, and we recognize that this is a true hardship for the entire community,” said Mike Beatty, Liberty Vice President, Water and Gas Operations. “Our top priority is restoring full service to our customers as quickly as possible, which is why we have crews working around the clock to identify waterline breaks. We are also working to bring additional personnel in to aid in the effort. Fortunately, at this time, a water boil advisory is still not required.”

Liberty Utilities encouraged anyone to continue to conserve water and to report any waterline leaks or breaks by calling 1-855-382-6511.

Liberty Utility System Updates:

“Today, our crews worked on three additional water leaks/breaks. Two were reported by customers. One was identified by a Liberty crew. None were major.”

“Liberty continues canvassing the Pine Bluff community for additional breaks or leaks”

“Our effort to improve water pressures at Jefferson Regional Medical Center through a process called “segmentation” is showing some progress.”

“Additional Liberty crew members are on their way – 14 are coming from California, 4 from Arizona, and 12 from our electric utility.”

Liberty announced they will begin sending out a daily update at around 11:00 AM each day, with additional updates following in the event of significant developments.