GREENBRIER, Ark. – For central Arkansas women there is an opportunity to go from burn-out to blaze in the business world.

Silverlake Design Studio owner Jessica Crum stopped by KARK News at 4 to talk about the Level Up Women’s Conference geared to inspire, educate and connect women.

The full event will be Saturday, March 11 at Herschel Hall in Greenbrier from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The VIP Experience will run Friday, March 10.

For more information and to get tickets for the event, visit LevelUpArkansas.com.