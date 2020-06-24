Letter from Chief Executive of Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort & Casino Arkansas

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Chief Executive of Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort & Casino Arkansas wrote a letter regarding efforts being made by Pope County and the City of Russellville to “ensure a prosperous future for all”.

You can read the letter below.

Dear Judge Cross and Mayor Harris,

I appreciate the joint efforts being made by Pope County and the City of Russellville to do what is best to ensure a prosperous future for all.

Over the last 30 years, Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) has developed a proven methodology to ensure projects yield maximum revenue and value to the state, region, and community, including commissioning expert research and analysis by third-parties.

Understanding our markets better than anyone allows us to keep promises made to our communities, employees, and local vendors. Ultimately, a responsible operator provides peace of mind because of its calm and calculated approach – especially amidst an economic downturn. We have approached our proposed project in Pope County no differently.

In an effort to demonstrate continued transparency and the strategic thinking that has guided us to this point, it is important to emphasize that the economic benefit derived from Legends Resort & Casino will be greatest when located within or adjacent to the municipal borders of Russellville and near Interstate 40. To that end, we appreciate Judge Cross supporting a voluntary annexation of our proposed site off Hob Nob Road.

Accuracy of projections is critical which is why we took an extremely robust and conservative approach to ensure that our product offerings meet the demand of guests from around the region while taking into account the existing gaming operations in the state. We are confident the projections used to develop Legends Resort & Casino will result in the creation of a premier property that is built specifically for the market in Pope County and will fully deliver on the promises we have made to the community. It is also important to reiterate that all of our commitments are contractually obligated to meet the size and expenditure projections outlined per the Economic Development Agreement we executed with Pope County.

We have prepared the Hob Nob site as much as possible without breaking the ground. Our civil engineering firm, Garver, has vetted infrastructure requirements and met with related utility

providers. Ultimately, we have taken all of the necessary steps to ensure construction will commence immediately upon receipt of the casino license and the resolution of any related litigation.

We look forward to discussing and entering into an agreement with the City of Russellville for city services and our commitment to seek voluntarily annexation.

I have communicated this to Dover Mayor Roger Lee, along with my sincere thanks for the unwavering support he has shown for CNB and our proposed project. The citizens of Dover are fortunate to have Mayor Lee and the current city council leading the efforts of economic development for their city. We look forward to a very long friendship with Dover.

Chuck Garrett

Chief Executive Officer