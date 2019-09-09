Legislators call for study on health effects of vaping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas legislators want to take a closer look at the health effects of vaping after some recent hospitalizations and even deaths have been linked to it nationwide.

On Monday the FDA issued a warning to Juul, a vape manufacturer warning them to stop advertising to youths.

Legislators in the Natural state held a committee meeting to call for an interim study on the health effects of the trend. They heard from doctors, advocates and educators about the dangers and concerns.

“This is all kids,” says Debbie Jones, Bentonville superintendent of schools. “It’s very popular and we have lost control in trying to discipline this out of schools.”

Jones says her district is no different from those across the state with the number of students using vapes at school.

“It’s very easy for students to sit in class and slide this up their hoodie and vape,” says Jones.

She says those numbers are alarming. “In our school district alone we have seen a 420% increase since 2016.”

An epidemic that’s led legislators to take action.

“As a body we need to sort through with the help of some experts what are the long term consequences,” says Senator Jim Hendren, one of the study sponsors along with Senator Missy Irvin.

In addition to long term health effects, Hendren hopes the study will help find ways to curb youth vaping and figure out the cost to taxpayers.