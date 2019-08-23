Legends Casino turns in application to state for proposed Pope County facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A casino that’s hoping to open up shop in Pope County is moving forward with its plans.

Legends Casino posted the following on its Facebook page on Thursday:

“Exciting things are happening! This morning we turned in our official application to bring our vision for fun, relaxation and world-class entertainment to Pope County.

“Today, we submitted our application to the Arkansas State Racing Commission to build Legends Resort & Casino Arkansas. We are pleased to have the full endorsement and support of the Pope County Quorum Court. We are wholly committed to the community and look forward to receiving the license.” – Chuck Garrett, CEO, Cherokee Nation Businesses

