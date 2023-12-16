NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A holiday tradition for more than 60 years continues in honor of its founder.

The Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas Luncheon was held Saturday at the Willow House in North Little Rock.

Toys and gifts were given out to children and seniors, organized by McIntosh’s Stop the Violence.

The community activist passed away in June, but friends and family are determined to keep his legacy going.

“He wasn’t just about the sweet potato pies,” Derotha McIntosh said. “He was about people and their civil rights and helping them to better themselves and better the community and stopping the violence.”

Former state Sen. Tracy Steele and Bishop Ernest Franklin were among the speakers who remembered McIntosh.

Say McIntosh started the Black Santa Christmas Luncheon in 1962.