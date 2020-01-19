Learning Scuba Diving with The Fearless Rock Diving Team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today the “Fearless Rock Diving Team” gave the public a chance to try their hand at scuba at the “dive shop two” in Little Rock.

Divers got to take an underwater look at challenge coins that spend much of the year as part of the Adam brown memorial in Lake Ouachita.

Donations from today’s event are going to help sponsor the 10th Annual Adam Brown Shamrock Run – 5k.

“It’s just been a great day to see people come out, and folks who have never dove before, even young kids or older adults to do it, it’s just an amazing event”, William stevens, founder, Fearless Rock Underwater Memorial.

The Adam Brown Shamrock run raises funds honor of Navy Seal Chief Adam Brown who was killed in action on March 17, 2010, during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Each year the team dives to an underwater memorial to honor Brown.

