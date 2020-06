LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lawsuit has been filed to get two ballot initiatives taken off the ballot in November.

Attorney David Couch says that the titles of those two measures do not give voters enough information to make an informed decision.

He says both are also misleading.

Both measures were proposed by the Arkansas legislature.

One of the issues deals with Arkansas’s term-limits and the other would change the process for Arkansans to propose initiated acts and constitutional amendments.