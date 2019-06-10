Lawsuit filed in deadly police shooting of Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local family has filed a lawsuit over the deadly February shooting of a man by a police officer. Their court action demands a jury trial in the case.

Bradley Blackshire, 30, died on Feb. 22 in a parking lot off Kanis Road.

The federal lawsuit filed on Monday names Officer Charles Starks, Officer Michael Simpson and the City of Little Rock as defendants. Blackshire’s mother, Kim Blackshire-Lee, special administratrix of Bradley Blackshire’s estate, is the plaintiff.

The lawsuit lists claims arising out of the circumstances of Blackshire’s death as well as the LRPD’s policies and practices.

“The Little Rock Police Department has a history of its officers shooting young men like Mr. Blackshire, including young black men sitting behind the wheels of cars that did not pose a threat to the shooting officers,” the lawsuit states. “These officers are protected and emboldened by a culture of impunity within the Department, a culture in which combative behavior and excessive force too often go unpunished, a culture of impunity.”

The action “seeks accountability, justice and recognition that the wrong done” to Blackshire “was not just inexcusable; it was unlawful and unconstitutional,” says the suit.

The Little Rock Police Department does not comment on pending litigation.