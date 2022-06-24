LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, leaving many with questions about what the ruling means and what could happen in the wake of this change.

The Supreme Court ruling came as the court reviewed the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was challenging a Mississippi abortion ban after 15 weeks.

The majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was nearly identical to a leaked draft copy that surfaced in May. In the opinion, Alito wrote that both the Roe decision and the 1002 decision in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey that supported it were “egregiously wrong” and needed to be overturned.

John DiPippa, Dean Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Law at the William H. Bowen School of Law at UA Little Rock stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the impact of Friday’s decision, diving into the 213-page ruling and talking about how the country got here since the original 1973 ruling.

DiPippa also discussed the abortion ‘trigger law’ in Arkansas, Act 180, which has now certified and broken down what this law covers.

To see the interview with DiPappa, click the video in the player at the top of this page.