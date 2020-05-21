Law Enforcement drives Flame of Hope for Special Olympics of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you heard sirens blaring with a convoy of cars in Central Arkansas this morning, this is why.

Normally law enforcement across the state would run the Flame of Hope from Little Rock to Searcy for the Special Olympics opening ceremonies.

This would be the 33rd year for the torch run and they didn’t want to let down the athletes, so a convoy of about 100 cars followed a cruiser driving the torch.

“We could not let there be this year, especially, where that didn’t happen. So law enforcement gathered together and found a plan where we could honor the guidelines and stay safe,” said Camie Powell from Special Olympics Arkansas.

Once in Searcy they lined the track and ran the Flame of Hope, socially distanced of course.

This is Special Olympics Arkansas’ 50th Anniversary.