Laura Monteverdi joins KARK 4 News as evening anchor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- KARK 4 News is proud to announce Laura Monteverdi is joining our team as an evening anchor.

Monteverdi will co-anchor with KARK’s Bob Clausen on KARK 4 News weekdays at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of the team at KARK!” said Monteverdi. “Not only will I get to work alongside a talented team of journalists, but I get to continue to call Arkansas my home — and for that, I am so grateful!”

Monteverdi was born in Long Island, New York and raised in Florida, but has called Arkansas home for five years.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to stay in Arkansas and continue to tell the stories that Arkansans care about,” Monteverdi said. “This state has become home to me over the years, and I am grateful for the opportunity to stay in a place I love and work for a station that has a passion for journalism and telling stories that matter.”

Monteverdi is an Edward R. Murrow and Emmy award-winning journalist.

After losing a loved one to a drug overdose, Monteverdi has taken up the fight against the opioid epidemic and educating the community about addiction and recovery.

“When I moved to Arkansas in 2015, I had no idea the impact this state and the people would have on my life,” Monteverdi said. “I am grateful, that 5 years later, I have the opportunity with KARK to stay in the Natural State and continue my work on educating others about the opioid epidemic. It’s become my mission and I’m grateful to join a team that values that and recognizes the importance of raising awareness about a cause so close to my heart.”

Her community involvement includes a Rise Against Drugs and Alcohol (RAAD) Ambassador, Arkansas Drug Take Back State Ambassador, Wolfe Street Foundation Board Member, Chapter Leader of GriefShare and many other organizations.

KARK 4 News Director Ernie Paulson said, “I’ve been a fan of Laura’s work for a long time. She has a solid journalistic background and strong presence in our community. I’m thrilled to have her join KARK and know she will be a great addition to our team.”

Laura enjoys traveling, hiking and everything the Natural State has to offer with her rescue dog, Juneau, by her side.

You can catch Laura Monteverdi on KARK 4 News starting Tuesday, September 8 at 5 p.m.

