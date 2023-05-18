LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock will present an evening with two famed actors, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern on May 24.

The mother and daughter duo will discuss their new book “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)” which is now a New York Times bestseller.

Jayme Lemons, producing partner with Laura Dern in Jaywalker Pictures, will moderate the Arkansas Cinema Society-sponsored event, which will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

“We are immensely honored to welcome two iconic filmmakers, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern, to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts for our inaugural program at this esteemed venue,” Arkansas Cinema Society’s Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said.

“Their extraordinary contributions to the world as actors and activists have not only entertained and captivated audiences but have also paved the way for aspiring artists everywhere,” Tucker continued.

“Honey, Baby, Mine” is a collection of conversations between Laura Dern and the woman she admires most, her mother, the legendary actress Diane Ladd. The book details how the conversations began as Ladd was overcoming a life-threatening illness, and becomes a discussion on an array of life’s themes.

Admission is $50 and includes a copy of the book. ACS sponsors receive 50% off admission. Tickets can be purchased at the ACS website.