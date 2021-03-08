Laundry room fire at Little Rock Salvation Army shelter displaces 16

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire at the Little Rock Salvation Army.

The shelter was almost at capacity when a fire broke out in the laundry room. It’s now closed and it’s unclear when they will reopen.

Our Haylee Brooks spoke with an employee who jumped into action to get everyone out of the building.

#NEW: Little Rock Salvation Army closed indefinitely after a fire broke out in the laundry room.

More than a dozen residents had to be placed at different shelters. pic.twitter.com/dflziQZLNw — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) March 8, 2021

Brooke Devore, Case Manager, said she sprung into action to help get people out of the shelter.

“You never go to work and expect oh the place is going to set on fire,” said Devore

Devoure has been working at the Salvation Army in Little Rock for less than a month, but when a fire started in the laundry room, she didn’t hesitate to take the lead.

“I stepped out into the hallway and I saw black smoke covering everything so I called 911 and started evacuating the dorms,” Devoure said.

She said that all 16 woman staying at the shelter got out safely.

“They were scared and of course the first concern was where do we stay tonight if we cant go back inside,” Devoure said.

Everyone who was staying there had to be placed in other shelters because of the smoke damage.

Major Bill Mockabee, Salvation Army Area Commander began reflecting on the damages and what it will take to reopen.

“It’s the smoke that is really keeping us from continuing to open.” Mockabee said. “There is a good possibility of replacing all the ceiling tiles and the insulation that sits on top of it because the smoke got really thick in here,”

The Salvation Army says it will have to replace the laundry room equipment, as well as sheets and blankets because of the smoke.