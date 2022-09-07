LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lanes on Interstate 30 have reopened Wednesday after an overturned vehicle caused them to close near the Arkansas River bridge in Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash effected traffic on the inside, middle and left. ARDOT officials reported the crash at 9:20 a.m. near exit 141A.

During the time of the crash, traffic on the iDrive Arkansas map showed traffic backed up on cameras over East of Roosevelt Road through the 4th Street Overpass.

Crews have not released any information on a victim and their condition at this time.