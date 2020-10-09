Landers Classroom Heroes Award winner for September

KARK and our sister station FOX16 have teamed up with Steve Landers Auto Group for the Landers Classroom Heroes Award underway through April 2021.

This week we announce the winner for the month of September.

It’s Jeanne Wright, a resource teacher at Lake Hamilton Middle School. She and her school both win a $250 Visa gift card and a basket of school supplies.

There will be other monthly winners leading up to the final selection of a Grand Prize Winner who will receive $1,250 and $1,250 for their school.

To nominate or vote for a teacher, visit ARClassroomHeroes.com