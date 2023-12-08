PEARCY, Ark. – The Lake Hamilton High School band is being asked to end its Christian-themed band performance.

The halftime marching show titled “Revival” used the imagery of a cross, fiery flags, and signs saying “sinners beware” and “repent now”.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) called the performances unconstitutional for each arrangement in the act exclusively promoting one religion.

“Lake Hamilton School District has a responsibility to ensure that performances by school-sponsored groups do not impermissibly favor religion over nonreligion,” FFRF Equal Justice Fellow Kat Grant said.

“It is well settled that public schools may not violate the First Amendment rights of students by showing favoritism towards or coercing belief or participation in religion,” a statement from FFRF said. “Turning a school-sponsored marching band performance into a religious event violates the constitutional separation of religion and government.”

KARK 4 News reached out to the Lake Hamilton School District for an interview. Director of Communication & Public Relations Brian Bridges said the district could not accommodate an on-campus interview. In its place, Bridges provided a district statement.

The Lake Hamilton School District takes great pride in the remarkable achievements of the Lake Hamilton High School Power Band of Arkansas during the 2023 marching season. The band clinched the title of 6A State Champion this past November at the Arkansas State Marching Band Championships held at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Distinguished by outstanding performances, the band secured both high music and high visual scores, culminating in a remarkable total score of 93.7 – the highest among all bands in Arkansas. Beyond the state borders, the band showcased their excellence at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. Notably, they made history as the first-ever band from Arkansas to medal at the event, securing an impressive 3rd place finish in Class AA, which concluded their 2023 marching season. Their captivating show, “Revival,” drew acclaim from judges and fans alike, drawing inspiration from the great depression era highlighted in the motion picture “O Brother Where Art Thou” and other prolific concert band works. Undoubtedly, the Lake Hamilton High School Power Band’s dedication and talent were shown through each performance. Lake Hamilton School District Director of Communication & Public Relations Brian Bridges

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said they received multiple local complaints from within the community. Kat Grant also said most complaints came following the Bands of America Grand Nationals performance in Indianapolis.

“We do not go off on our own and meddle in communities without having someone in that community who is asking us to represent them and their interests,” Grant said. “We are an organization that is trying to bear the brunt of the retaliation that people who are either non-believers or are from minority religions tend to get when they oppose these constitutional violations.”

An FFRF release directed to the Lake Hamilton School District stated in part:

Religion is a divisive force in public schools, FFRF emphasizes. Choosing a religious theme and props for marching band performances alienates those non-Christian students, teachers and members of the public whose religious beliefs are inconsistent with the message being promoted by the school, including the nearly one in three Americans who identify as religiously unaffiliated. Student musicians are especially susceptible to coercion. Students know that band directors and staff have direct control over opportunities such as solos, features, chair and ensemble placement, and leadership positions, directly affecting students’ opportunities for college scholarships as well as admission to college music programs. When members of the band staff promote their personal religion to students through their programming choices, the student musicians will no doubt feel that agreeing with the religious viewpoint and participating in religious activities is essential to pleasing their director and being viewed as a team player. It is unrealistic and unconstitutional to put before student musicians the choice of allowing their constitutional rights to be violated in order to maintain good standing in the eyes of their coach and peers or openly dissenting at the risk of retaliation from their directors or bandmates. Freedom From Religion Foundation

Officials from the Lake Hamilton School District shared a statement in response.

“Looking ahead, the band is already hard at work designing and preparing for their 2024 marching show and gearing up to represent the State of Arkansas in the prestigious 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the statement read. “Their continued commitment to excellence is a testament to the enduring spirit of musical artistry at Lake Hamilton.”